Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.74. 1,571,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,973,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Cronos Group Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cronos Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 321,254 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $130,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353,404 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

