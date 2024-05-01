Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-$6.20 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.36. 179,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

