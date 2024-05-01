Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Crown stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $109,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,960,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown by 41.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after buying an additional 450,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

