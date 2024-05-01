Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $57.57 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

