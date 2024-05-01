Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance
Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $57.57 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
