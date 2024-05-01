CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.20. 23,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $132.06 and a 52 week high of $243.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

