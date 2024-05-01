CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.79 million.

CTS Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.29. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $1,056,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

