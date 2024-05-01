Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 829,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 558,210 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $25.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading raised their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Oncology

In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 482,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

