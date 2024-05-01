CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 5.6% Higher

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 192,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 808,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CureVac by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

