Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.98 Per Share

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Custodian Property Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 74.22 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £327.21 million, a P/E ratio of -621.67 and a beta of 0.21. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.20 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

