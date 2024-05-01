Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.98 Per Share

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Custodian Property Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 74.22 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £327.21 million, a P/E ratio of -621.67 and a beta of 0.21. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.20 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45.
About Custodian Property Income REIT
