Customers Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $60.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

