D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Cut by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,723,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.91. 592,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

