DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HFWA. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

