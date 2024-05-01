DA Davidson Weighs in on 1st Source Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRCE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 439,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

