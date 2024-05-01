Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,303,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 1,424,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,259.5 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $22.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

