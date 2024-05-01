Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAN

Dana Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAN opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.