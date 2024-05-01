Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Dana Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

