Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,179,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,259,571 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.43.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,602,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Dana’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

