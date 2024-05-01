Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 470,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.22. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.