Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 612,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.22. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.