Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average is $159.68. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

