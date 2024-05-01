Decred (DCR) Price Tops $18.90

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Decred has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $18.90 or 0.00032882 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $302.92 million and $2.45 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004519 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001706 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,027,162 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

