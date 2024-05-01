DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81.48

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

