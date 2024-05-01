Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Boosted by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,913 shares of company stock worth $11,397,335. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,785,474. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.