Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.08. Denison Mines shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 3,892,960 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Denison Mines by 118.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 109,844 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,666,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,301 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Denison Mines by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 442,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 740,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 43,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

