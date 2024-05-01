Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

