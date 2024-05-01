Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $201.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.21. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.53.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

