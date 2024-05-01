DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 13,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

DRH opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Wolfe Research began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

