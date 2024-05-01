DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $32.86

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.86, but opened at $35.68. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 627,145 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,549.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.80.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,834,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $21,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $17,660,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $7,029,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 25.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,397,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

