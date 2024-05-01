Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Position Reduced by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,518 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $908.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

