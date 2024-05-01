DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLocal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLO. HSBC cut their price objective on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

DLocal Stock Down 2.3 %

DLO opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 22.92%. Analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.