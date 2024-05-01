Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

