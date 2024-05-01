Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.44 and last traded at $118.37. Approximately 1,582,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,735,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $4,247,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.