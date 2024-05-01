Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dongfang Electric Price Performance

Shares of DNGFF remained flat at $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Dongfang Electric has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Get Dongfang Electric alerts:

Dongfang Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfang Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfang Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.