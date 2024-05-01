Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Update

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 625,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.