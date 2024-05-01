Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 41,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,403,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,812 shares of company stock worth $10,552,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

DFH opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

