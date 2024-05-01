Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stake Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,416 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 117,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,837.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,812 shares of company stock worth $10,552,415 in the last three months. 70.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

