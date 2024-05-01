DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

NYSE DTM opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.43%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Mariner LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in DT Midstream by 11,073.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 58,722 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

