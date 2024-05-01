DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.
DT Midstream Stock Down 1.6 %
DTM stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70.
DT Midstream Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.43%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
