Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.78

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 130689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 10.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $877.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

