Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hubbell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $370.52 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.23 and its 200-day moving average is $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.