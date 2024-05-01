Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 11,877 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 24,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $4,007,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AY. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 1.9 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.82%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

