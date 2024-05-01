Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $188,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

