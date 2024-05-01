Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $781.56 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $392.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $761.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.21. The company has a market cap of $742.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.55.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

