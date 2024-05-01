Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.15 Per Share

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DIG opened at GBX 286.67 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £419.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,594.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 248.97 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.52 ($3.89).

In other news, insider Howard Williams bought 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £382.23 ($480.13). 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

