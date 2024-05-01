DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

