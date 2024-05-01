DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.90.

DD opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

