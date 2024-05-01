Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Eagle Financial Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EFBI opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of -192.42 and a beta of -0.02. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides banking products and services. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan products, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and land, construction, multi-family real estate, home equity and other consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

