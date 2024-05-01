Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

Economic Investment Trust stock remained flat at C$143.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$806.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Economic Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$121.95 and a 52-week high of C$144.60.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$123.11 million during the quarter. Economic Investment Trust had a net margin of 84.85% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.