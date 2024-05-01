Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Ecovyst has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecovyst

About Ecovyst

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.