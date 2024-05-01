Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in April

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Edenred Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

