Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in April

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Edenred Price Performance
OTCMKTS EDNMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.
Edenred Company Profile
