Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in April

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Edenred Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.